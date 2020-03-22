Nuggets (NUG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Nuggets token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar. Nuggets has a market cap of $713,754.36 and $11.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID.

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

