NULS Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.22 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. NULS has a total market capitalization of $12.22 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, ChaoEX, Kucoin and QBTC. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.61 or 0.02694093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00191601 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00041115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000630 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00034204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 108,477,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,999,729 tokens. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Kucoin, QBTC, CoinBene, ChaoEX, OKEx, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

