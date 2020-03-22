Numeraire (NMR) One Day Volume Tops $1.16 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for about $11.70 or 0.00198230 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 106.3% against the dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $27.48 million and $1.16 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.85 or 0.02724096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00189439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00033847 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,482 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,347,968 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

