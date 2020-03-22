NuShares (NSR) Market Cap Reaches $565,413.23

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. NuShares has a market cap of $565,413.23 and approximately $567.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NuShares has traded up 51.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00019632 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005996 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000030 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

