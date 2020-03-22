NuShares (NSR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $569,526.58

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded up 44.6% against the dollar. NuShares has a total market cap of $569,526.58 and $42.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NuShares

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares.

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

