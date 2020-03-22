NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,625.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,821.55, for a total value of $7,677,493.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,292,339.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total transaction of $3,839,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,982.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,086,899. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,777,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 550.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in NVR by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 2,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVR opened at $2,326.89 on Friday. NVR has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,071.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,650.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3,705.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $58.57 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR will post 221.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

