Nxt (NXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.32 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, HitBTC and Poloniex. Nxt has a total market cap of $7.32 million and $1.20 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nxt has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016625 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00019248 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014761 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016382 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005877 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005997 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Livecoin, OKEx, HitBTC, Indodax, CoinEgg and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

