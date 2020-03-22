OAX Market Cap Reaches $2.12 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, OAX has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $135,093.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX token can now be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Liqui, LATOKEN and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.02714265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00189480 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00033995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX’s launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,170,082 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io, LATOKEN and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

