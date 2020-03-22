OAX Price Hits $0.0321 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One OAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Gate.io, Binance and Liqui. Over the last week, OAX has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar. OAX has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $922,572.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OAX Profile

OAX’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,170,082 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. OAX’s official website is oax.org.

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, LATOKEN, Binance, OKEx, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

