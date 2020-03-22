Observer Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Observer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, Observer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $717,558.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.22 or 0.02724174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00189337 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00034055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer’s total supply is 11,286,112,539 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,928,788 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR.

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

