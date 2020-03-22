Obyte Hits Market Cap of $10.41 Million (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Obyte has a total market cap of $10.41 million and approximately $6,684.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for $14.04 or 0.00234715 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.84 or 0.02688811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00191983 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00034208 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,729 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

