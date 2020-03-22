Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.74 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $11.56 million and approximately $18.74 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 28.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol's total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,126,266 tokens. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Ocean Protocol's official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

