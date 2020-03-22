Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.70.

OII has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Oceaneering International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

In related news, CEO Roderick A. Larson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,785. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 82,780 shares of company stock valued at $285,442. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Oceaneering International by 31.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 49,565 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 100.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 25,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Oceaneering International by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OII opened at $2.89 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $285.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

