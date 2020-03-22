OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) versus IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Critical Survey

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) and IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and IF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 25.24% 9.20% 1.29% IF Bancorp 12.35% 4.91% 0.57%

Dividends

OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and IF Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and IF Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $350.96 million 2.30 $88.57 million $2.07 6.45 IF Bancorp $30.89 million 1.71 $3.56 million N/A N/A

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.5% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of IF Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of IF Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OceanFirst Financial and IF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 5 1 1 2.43 IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus price target of $24.63, suggesting a potential upside of 84.32%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than IF Bancorp.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats IF Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. The company operates through its branch office in Toms River; administrative office located in Red Bank; and 58 additional branch offices and 3 deposit production facilities located throughout central and southern New Jersey, as well as commercial loan production offices in New York City, the Philadelphia area and Atlantic, Cape May, and Mercer Counties in New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. The company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.