ODEM Hits Market Capitalization of $8.99 Million (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. ODEM has a market cap of $8.99 million and $382,825.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. Over the last week, ODEM has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.70 or 0.02703292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00191599 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00041224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034290 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.