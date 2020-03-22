ODUWA Hits 24 Hour Volume of $44,394.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $199,479.93 and approximately $44,394.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.0849 or 0.00001440 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00032968 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00094669 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,869.32 or 0.99549145 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00077851 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000917 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000137 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000349 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.