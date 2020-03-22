OKB Market Capitalization Achieves $242.52 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. OKB has a market capitalization of $242.52 million and $238.47 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can now be bought for about $4.04 or 0.00068454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00053717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.58 or 0.04362353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00038110 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00012595 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

