OKCash (OK) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.45 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. OKCash has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $5,806.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00032857 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00093818 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,872.95 or 0.99720837 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00077675 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000783 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,064,484 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

