OKCash (OK) Trading 5.4% Higher This Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi and Upbit. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $18,409.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00034343 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00091828 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,239.85 or 0.99621688 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00079916 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000886 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000128 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,063,590 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.