Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $168.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.86. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $130.87 and a 12-month high of $227.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line shares are going to split on Tuesday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 23rd.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,397.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

