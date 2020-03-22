OmiseGO Tops 1-Day Volume of $131.05 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00008139 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Neraex, B2BX and Ovis. In the last week, OmiseGO has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $69.16 million and approximately $131.05 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000040 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, GOPAX, Hotbit, Bancor Network, ZB.COM, Bittrex, C2CX, CoinEx, IDCM, BitBay, Ethfinex, Vebitcoin, TDAX, COSS, B2BX, BitMart, Independent Reserve, Binance, Bit-Z, Tidex, ChaoEX, BigONE, Braziliex, Coinsuper, Coinrail, DigiFinex, Exmo, FCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, IDEX, Crex24, Fatbtc, Koinex, Ovis, BX Thailand, Tokenomy, HitBTC, TOPBTC, BitForex, Zebpay, CoinBene, Iquant, Cryptopia, Liqui, Mercatox, Upbit, CoinTiger, CoinExchange, AirSwap, Bitbns, Poloniex, Bithumb, Radar Relay, OKEx, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Huobi, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinone, ABCC, Coinnest, IDAX, Kucoin, OTCBTC, Kyber Network, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

