Omni Reaches Market Capitalization of $640,158.66 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00019253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptohub, Bittrex and C-CEX. Over the last week, Omni has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $640,158.66 and $266.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,881 coins and its circulating supply is 562,565 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

