Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,155,000 after purchasing an additional 530,317 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,241,000 after purchasing an additional 470,378 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,246,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 426,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,776,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,524,000.

OMC stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.77. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMC. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

