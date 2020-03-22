Omnitude (ECOM) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $418,664.16 and approximately $3.26 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude token can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.61 or 0.02694093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00191601 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00041115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000630 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00034204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech.

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitForex.

