On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.00

News articles about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) have trended very negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ OTIV opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.04. On Track Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.91.

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

