ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGS. Sidoti dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet cut ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE OGS traded down $8.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.95. 691,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $96.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $452.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In related news, Director John William Gibson acquired 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $260,307.06. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $29,287,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

