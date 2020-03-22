OneLedger Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, LATOKEN, BitForex and CoinEx. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $173,088.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OneLedger has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00053344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.69 or 0.04298256 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00068649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00038665 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016374 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012822 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003780 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 398,915,900 tokens. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy, CoinEx, LATOKEN, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

