Opacity Tops One Day Trading Volume of $196.00 (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, Opacity has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Opacity has a market capitalization of $720,488.41 and approximately $196.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.64 or 0.02718589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00189126 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00035760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00033953 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,310,495 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.