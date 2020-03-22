Open Platform Trading Down 2% This Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Open Platform has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Open Platform has a total market cap of $410,684.01 and approximately $1,037.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.90 or 0.02727129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00189807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00035915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00034171 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.