Orbs Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last Week (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Orbs token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $19.13 million and approximately $330,794.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.61 or 0.02694093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00191601 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00041115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000630 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00034204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,054,795,902 tokens. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

