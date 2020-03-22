Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 18 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Cauley bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 88,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

ORC stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.44. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.50%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.63%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

