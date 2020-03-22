Orchid (OXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.28 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002367 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $9.28 million and approximately $994,252.00 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00054010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.96 or 0.04397913 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00068249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00038148 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016876 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012968 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003781 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.