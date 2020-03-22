O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 195.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,611,000 after buying an additional 51,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,501,000 after buying an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $263.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $377.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.22. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $261.00 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.93.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

