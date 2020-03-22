Origin Protocol (OGN) Trading Down 15.2% Over Last Week

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and $20.53 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00003008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00053631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.90 or 0.04371184 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00068906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00038176 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016934 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00012693 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,569,600 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

