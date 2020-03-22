Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 5,378 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,711,000 after buying an additional 105,425 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,985,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,655,000 after buying an additional 1,114,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,548,000 after buying an additional 55,347 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,531,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,227,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,556,000 after buying an additional 79,629 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $171.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $169.15 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.35.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

