Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,421 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.36. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $163.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

