Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,681,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,745,000 after buying an additional 325,302 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,850,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,269,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,307,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,959,000 after buying an additional 27,042 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $179.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

