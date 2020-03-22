Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Shares of PFE opened at $29.01 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $168.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

