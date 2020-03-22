Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $2.02 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 91,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 94,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

SPSB stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $31.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79.

