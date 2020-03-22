Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on BlackRock from $516.00 to $463.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $516.18.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK stock opened at $354.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.43. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

