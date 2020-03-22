Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $9,347,000. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 13,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $170.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $166.80 and a 12-month high of $237.47.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

