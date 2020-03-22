Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

