Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after buying an additional 972,837 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $163.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.40.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.