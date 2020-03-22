Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Amgen by 8.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.36.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $188.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.42. The stock has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

