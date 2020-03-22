Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,717,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $115.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $113.00 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

