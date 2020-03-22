Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,608 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.12% of Orthofix Medical worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 28,652.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 229,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 228,645 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 424,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,620,000 after acquiring an additional 89,407 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 77,570 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek purchased 2,900 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.48 per share, with a total value of $102,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs purchased 10,000 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,661.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthofix Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of OFIX opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.15. Orthofix Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $121.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.90 million. Analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.