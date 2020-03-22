OST (OST) Market Cap Reaches $5.44 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, OST has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One OST token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper, Huobi and Upbit. OST has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and $742,948.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.91 or 0.02671112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00192569 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00041090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00034354 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

OST Profile

OST’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 738,003,525 tokens. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OST is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken.

OST Token Trading

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Huobi, Upbit, Coinsuper, Gate.io and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.