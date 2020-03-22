OTOCASH (OTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.08 Million

OTOCASH (CURRENCY:OTO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last seven days, OTOCASH has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. OTOCASH has a market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $2,016.00 worth of OTOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OTOCASH token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00005643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly, Escodex and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000025 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000186 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000126 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000078 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About OTOCASH

OTO is a token. OTOCASH’s total supply is 38,254,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,315,864 tokens. The Reddit community for OTOCASH is /r/otocash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OTOCASH’s official Twitter account is @otocashofficial. The official website for OTOCASH is www.otocash.io.

Buying and Selling OTOCASH

OTOCASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Escodex and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OTOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OTOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OTOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

