Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,470 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Outfront Media worth $9,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Outfront Media by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,255,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,207,000 after buying an additional 2,391,007 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Outfront Media by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,489,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,933,000 after buying an additional 1,893,067 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Outfront Media by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,008,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,323,000 after buying an additional 1,623,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Outfront Media by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,698,000 after buying an additional 910,767 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Outfront Media by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after buying an additional 434,949 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

NYSE:OUT opened at $7.99 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.02%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

