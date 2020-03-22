OWNDATA Price Up 22% Over Last Week (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $394,885.97 and $17,390.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004807 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00034794 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00356173 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00001064 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016508 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002037 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013314 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

